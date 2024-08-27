Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 33.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 609,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 151,726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. 2,878,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

