Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,924. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

