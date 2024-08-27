Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CFO Sells $52,112.13 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, August 23rd, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 296,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,112. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

