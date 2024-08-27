Solstein Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. 3,432,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

