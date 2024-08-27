Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.03

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 14562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

