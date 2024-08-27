Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Southern Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a market cap of C$25.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0865922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

