SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,896. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $139.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

