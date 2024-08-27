SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,143,000.

NYSEARCA INKM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

