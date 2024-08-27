SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 131,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 131,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.44.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

