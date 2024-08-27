Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $55.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SPT stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,970 shares of company stock worth $3,219,603. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 642.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

