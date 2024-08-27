Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.84. Approximately 3,324,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,979,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

