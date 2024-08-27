State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.10. 12,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

