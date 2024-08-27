State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

