State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after buying an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,251,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. 11,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

