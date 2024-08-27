State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 19,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

