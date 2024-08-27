State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $186,693,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.98. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

