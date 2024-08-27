Status Market Capitalization Tops $87.17 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $87.17 million and $4.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,746.03 or 1.00023779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02298992 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $11,016,108.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.