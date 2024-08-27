Steem Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $82.57 million and $16.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,092.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00546963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00257828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,966,077 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

