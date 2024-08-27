STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $2,223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of STERIS by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.01. The stock had a trading volume of 258,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

