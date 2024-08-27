Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys Shares of 187,982 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises about 5.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 2.24% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 88,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $340.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

