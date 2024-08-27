Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 26th (BCOV, JLL, NMR, OMI, ON, RGLD, SAND, STBA, STKL, UEIC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 26th:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

