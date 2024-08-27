Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical volume of 247 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in TELUS by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 711,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.18%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

