StockNews.com Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Sell

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 324.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 438,072 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

