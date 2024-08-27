Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 1,353.7% in August

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 1,353.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. 152,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,199. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

