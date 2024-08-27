Substratum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.14 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $33.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023827 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

