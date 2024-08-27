Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 324,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.