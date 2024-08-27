Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires New Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 1,234,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.8143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ING

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.