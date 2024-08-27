Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,929 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,126. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

