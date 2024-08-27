Summit Securities Group LLC Buys 712 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 347,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.43. The company had a trading volume of 278,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,115. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

