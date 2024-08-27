Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 28,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.80.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.20 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

