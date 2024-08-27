Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,111 shares of company stock worth $376,531,896. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.13. 1,577,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.71. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $203.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

