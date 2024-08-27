Summit Securities Group LLC Buys New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $175.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,126. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

