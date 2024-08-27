Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United States Cellular by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 45,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,057. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $60.14.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

