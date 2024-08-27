Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE LICY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

