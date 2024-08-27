Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $470.39. The company had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,461. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

