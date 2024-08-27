Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RITM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 500,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.