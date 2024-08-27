Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,076,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 175,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,125. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.