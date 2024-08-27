Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,403 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

QCOM traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,479. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.