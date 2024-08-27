Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$73.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.14. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

