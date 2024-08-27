Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.74. 569,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,191,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Specifically, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

