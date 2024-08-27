SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. 105,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

