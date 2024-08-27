Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 720,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,015,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

About Surgical Innovations Group

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.