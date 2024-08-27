Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 0.5%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.14). 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.66.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

