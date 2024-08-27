Sweat Economy Tops One Day Volume of $4.41 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $52.30 million and $4.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Sweat Economy
Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,340,180,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,923,804,823 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.
Buying and Selling Sweat Economy
