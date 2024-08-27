Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 169,772 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Neman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth $29,105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $33,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $29,109,000. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $8,475,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.