Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.65

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 1510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

