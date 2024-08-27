Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 32,678 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 32,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $419,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 9,819 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $125,879.58.

On Wednesday, August 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 3,699 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $47,347.20.

On Monday, August 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $493,441.56.

On Friday, August 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,290 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $275,520.70.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Monday, August 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $5,824.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 185,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,010. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

