T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1557 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAXE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

