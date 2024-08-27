Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Taboola.com worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,455. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

