TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Up 1%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €14.99 ($16.66) and last traded at €14.95 ($16.61). Approximately 178,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.80 ($16.44).

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.22.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

